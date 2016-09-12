Follow us
Monday, September 12, 2016

Live Reviews / Photos / setlist

Live review: Dinosaur Jr., Neighborhood Theatre (9/10/2016)

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 12:23 PM

Dinosaur Jr. w/ Cloud Nothings
Neighborhood Theatre
Sept. 10, 2016
Dinosaur Jr.
  • Dinosaur Jr.
The triple Marshall stack should have been the first tipoff that Dinosaur Jr. cranks their volume for live shows. Indeed, when singer/guitarist J Mascis hit the stage and began strumming the first chords of the night, you weren't quite sure if his hair was blowing due to the fan in front of him or the speakers behind him. 

Dinosaur Jr.
  • Dinosaur Jr.
Loving it loud, the rock trio belted out song after song with little introduction or notice. The band was all business, though Mascis did offer the occasional "Thank you." 

Bassist Lou Barlow offered nonstop energy while Murph held it down on the drums and Mascis simply let his guitar do plenty of talking. A massive effects board in front of him let him change tones and impact as he cranked out solos with no hesitation. 

Dinosaur Jr.
  • Dinosaur Jr.
While the crowd withstood the aural assault and sauna-like atmosphere in the venue, Dinosaur Jr. played a mixture of old and new material — including tracks from its latest album, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Worth — to keep the sold-out crowd fixated for the set's duration as the band continued its celebration of 30 years of making music.
Cloud Nothings
  • Cloud Nothings
The night got started with a thunderous set by Ohio indie-rockers Cloud Nothings. While singer-songwriter Dylan Baldi lurked in the shadows, it was drummer Jayson Gerycz who sat in the spotlight center stage as he hammered away with intricate rhythms and driving beats. 

Dinosaur Jr. setlist
click to enlarge img_7307.jpg

