Live review: Dinosaur Jr., Neighborhood Theatre (9/10/2016)

Neighborhood TheatreThe triple Marshall stack should have been the first tipoff that Dinosaur Jr. cranks their volume for live shows. Indeed, when singer/guitarist J Mascis hit the stage and began strumming the first chords of the night, you weren't quite sure if his hair was blowing due to the fan in front of him or the speakers behind him.Loving it loud, the rock trio belted out song after song with little introduction or notice. The band was all business, though Mascis did offer the occasional "Thank you."Bassist Lou Barlow offered nonstop energy while Murph held it down on the drums and Mascis simply let his guitar do plenty of talking. A massive effects board in front of him let him change tones and impact as he cranked out solos with no hesitation.While the crowd withstood the aural assault and sauna-like atmosphere in the venue, Dinosaur Jr. played a mixture of old and new material — including tracks from its latest album,— to keep the sold-out crowd fixated for the set's duration as the band continued its celebration of 30 years of making music.The night got started with a thunderous set by Ohio indie-rockers Cloud Nothings. While singer-songwriter Dylan Baldi lurked in the shadows, it was drummer Jayson Gerycz who sat in the spotlight center stage as he hammered away with intricate rhythms and driving beats.