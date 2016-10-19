Lunch Break (10/19/16): Charlotte Uprising organizer turns self in after press conference in Uptown

About 30 people here now. @RaisonNoire just arrived and will speak at press conference before turning self in. pic.twitter.com/wNI2TsBXq4— Ryan Pitkin (@pitkin_ryan) October 19, 2016
.@RaisonNoire speaks while walking to jail to turn self in on charges related to #CharlotteUprising pic.twitter.com/kr0HqjeK5L— Ryan Pitkin (@pitkin_ryan) October 19, 2016
Here's another thought. The other two weren't from NC. This being a NC news site…
With everyone bracing for Hurricane Matthew coming to Charlotte and our concern for the safety…
Why would a man who's life has changed as a result of a tramatic brain…